Selection Trials For Indian U-19 Boys Team To Be Held At KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: The FIVB Volleyball Boys U-19 World Championship 2021 will be held in Tehran, Iran from 24th August to 02nd September 2021. Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has entrusted Odisha Volleyball Association to conduct the selection trials of the Indian U-19 Boys Team at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar on 22nd & 23rd July 2021.

The players born after 01.01.2003, double dose Covid-19 vaccinated certificate and a Valid Indian Passport would be eligible to participate in the selection trials. The players would be reporting for the camp on or before 21st July with the original documents.

The provisionally selected players would be attending a coaching camp from 24th July onwards till the departure of the team.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, President of Volleyball Federation of India and Founder of KIIT & KISS has agreed to provide all kinds of support and facilities for the successful conduct of this Selection trials.