Selection Trials cum Coaching Camp for Indian U-18 Men’s Team to be held at KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: The 14th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship under the auspices of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) will be held at Esfahan, Iran from 15th to 22nd August 2022.

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) has entrusted Odisha Volleyball Association to conduct the selection trials of the Indian U18 Men Team at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar on 18th & 19th June 2022.

Ashish Swain of Nayagarh District has been selected to participate in the selection trials cum coaching camp by giving excellent performance at the 47th Junior National Volleyball Championship held at Burdwan, West Bengal.

The players born after 01.01.2005, double dose Covid-19 vaccinated certificate and a Valid Indian Passport would be eligible to participate in the selection trials. The players would be reporting for the selection trials on or before 17th June 2022 with the original documents. The provisionally selected players would be attending a coaching camp from 20th June 2022 onwards till the departure of the team.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Hon’ble MP, Kandhamal, President of Volleyball Federation of India and Founder KIIT & KISS has agreed to provide all kinds of support and facilities for the successful conduct of this Selection Trials & Coaching Camp.