Sejal Sharma will be seen in her next webseries ‘Dice’ along with Nishant Malkani and Tanuj Virwani!

After her stupendous performance at Cannes and IIFA, Sezal Sharma is back with a good news. The actress has a busy year ahead with back to back shoots and a busy schedule.

From webseries to short films, she is now brimming with projects. In one of her upcoming web series, she will be seen in the lead role alongside Nishant Malkani and Tanuj Virwani.

Talking about the show, he said, “It’s called ‘Dice’, the Dice web series directed by Chandrakant Singh! And while we can’t reveal much about the story or plot, we can say it’s going to be extremely exciting to watch.” Going to be interesting. The shoot will start in July and the location is in Italy.”

Sezal Sharma is a name that is blessed with versatility as the actress has worked in films in Bollywood, Punjabi, Marathi and Telugu. She also recently represented India at the Cannes Film Festival with his webseries ‘Dice’ at the Indian Pavilion.

After appearing in films like ’31st October’ and ‘Game Paise Ladki’, the stunning actress who was seen in the web series ‘Love Life and Screw Ups’ has had a strong journey in the Indian film industry.

We are now looking forward to seeing her in different avatars on screen and for more entertainment that she can give us.