Sehwag’s Explosive Claim: “Greg Chappell Wants To Make Me Captain”

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, one of the most iconic openers of all time, made a shocking revelation when he was asked to share his opinion on whether Indian or foreign coaches are better.

Sehwag revealed when former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell became team India’s head coach, he promised the Indian batter to make him next India captain, however, the promise remained unfulfilled.

“When Greg Chappell came, the first statement which Chappell gave was that Sehwag will be the next captain. I don’t know what happened in 2 months that I got dropped from the team, let alone become captain,” Sehwag said in an interaction with News18.

“I have always believed that in our country, we have good coaches who can manage the Indian team; hence we don’t need foreign coaches. But when I was playing, I asked this question to my seniors ‘Why do we need another foreign coach after John Wright?’. All of them, who had spent a lot of time with Indian coaches said that Indian coaches at times get biased towards players – some become favourites and those who don’t are pushed at the end of the line. So when a foreign coach comes, he will look at them differently. But to be honest, that doesn’t chance. Even a foreign coach can feel the pressure of dealing with a Tendulkar or a Dravid or a Ganguly or a Laxman,” he added.

Sehwag called Gary Kirsten the best coach when it came to management.