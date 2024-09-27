Seerat Kapoor is one of those top-notch actresses in the Tollywood industry who is known for her captivating performances and her impeccable fashion sense. Seerat Kapoor has once again left her fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe with her breathtaking appearance and her look for Tollywood’s biggest award show, Siima Awards. The outfit worn by Seerat is worth inspiring for you to recreate but do you know the price of the outfit will surely amaze you?

Seerat effortlessly captivated the audience, proving once again why she’s considered a true style icon. Her look was not just an outfit, but a masterclass in contemporary glamour combined with traditional flair. Seerat donned a stunning off-white-fawn saree by Anju Jain, the saree was an embellished Cape with a Crop Top and a Draped Saree Set which had true work of art, featuring a subtle yet striking sequence design that added depth and dimension to the look. The outfit flaunted her stunning curves and toned midriff. This designer outfit cost a whopping price of over 54.000 Rs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seerat Kapoor (@iamseeratkapoor)

Seerat Kapoor went for a bold and striking makeup look that perfectly matched her glamorous outfit. Her eyes were the focal point, with a soft smokey eyeshadow, shimmer and voluminous lashes that made her gaze intense and captivating. She paired this with a rich nude lip gloss that added drama to her look, contrasting beautifully with her saree. Seerat wowed the audience with her impeccable hairdo. She opted for a messy half pony with loose curls and side bangs.

Seerat Kapoor chose a pair of traditional heels worth ₹18,000 that beautifully complemented her saree. The heels featured intricate embroidery and delicate beadwork. Designed with a slight block heel, they offered both style and comfort. The silver finish on the heels added a luxurious touch, making them a perfect footwear choice for a traditional occasion.

Her look was enhanced by beautiful modern jewellery and accessories which were valued at ₹30,000. She wore stunning earrings made of pearls and sparkling stones and completed her look with rings and bracelets. The silver touch of jewellery complemented the entire look and this entire look of Seerat was brought together by ace fashion celebrity stylist Anahita Dhawan.

Seerat Kapoor’s entire cost of this look was around a whopping price of 1 Lakh rupees, we can surely buy an iPhone from this amount which Seerat used for one red carpet event, but we can confidently say that she nailed the look like no one could and was worth the value! This outfit is surely an inspiration for all the young girls out there who want to look like a fashionista while adding their unique touch. This desi ensemble of Seerat Kapoor makes for yet another perfect inspiration, fusing old-school charm with a blend of modernity!

We can say that every piece of her outfit, from the saree’s intricate design to the delicate details in her accessories, was tastefully chosen. Her style demonstrated not only her elegance but also her ability to carry off a high-end classic appearance with grace and confidence.