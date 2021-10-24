Seema Pahwa’s Daughter Manukriti Debuts With ‘Yeh Mard Bechara’, First Look Out

New Delhi: Actress and film director Seema Pahwa’s daughter Manukriti is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film ‘Yeh Mard Bechara’.

The first look of the film was released on Sunday.

‘Yeh Mard Bechara’ is a rom-com that revolves around breaking the stereotypes of manhood.

Apart from Manukriti, Veeraj Rao, and Manikk Choudhari will also debut. Bijendra Kala, Atul Srivastav, and Sapna Sand will also play pivotal ole in the film.

As per reports, the real-life mother-daughter duo is playing mom-in-law and daughter-in-law on screen. The film releases in theatres on November 19, on the occasion of International Men’s Day.