Seema Haider Submits Petition To Prez Murmu Seeking Citizenship  

New Delhi: Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India without a visa in May, on Saturday (July 22) submitted a mercy petition to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking permission to reside with her “matrimonial home” in Greater Noida along with her four children.

Haider, who is represented in her case by Supreme Court advocate A P Singh, has also requested an oral hearing before the president.

The petition, which was received by the President’s secretariat on Friday, details her current situation and begs for compassion and understanding.

Haider (30) claims in the petition that she is in love with Sachin Meena (22) of Greater Noida and moved to India with her four children to live with him. The Pakistani citizen claims she converted to Hinduism and married Meena according to Hindu rites and rituals at Kathmandu’s Pashupatinath temple.

“…Hon’ble madam, the petitioner has found peace, love and happiness, and a sense of purpose with Sachin Meena as a beloved husband, his father as father-in-law, and his mother as mother-in-law that the petitioner never had before. Her excellency, (the) petitioner begs you to believe the petitioner and show compassion to a lady, not highly educated,” Haider’s petition read.

Haider appears unwell in a video that surfaced on Saturday, receiving glucose drips, which are typically administered to those suffering from dehydration or low blood sugar levels.

Haider, who is from Pakistan’s Sindh province, says she met Meena in 2019-20 through an online game, PUBG. Their friendship blossomed on platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram, eventually leading to love between the two.

Haider and her four children entered India illegally through Pakistan on May 13, hoping to reunite with Meena, who lives in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area.

Haider was arrested for illegal entry on July 4, while Meena was charged with harbouring illegal immigrants. On July 7, a local court granted both of them bail, allowing them to live in Rabupura with Haider’s children.

The petition comes as Noida police are investigating Haider’s illegal stay in India, and the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad questioned the couple earlier this week for two days.

Haider has expressed her desire not to return to Pakistan and to live with Meena. She claims to have converted to Hinduism.