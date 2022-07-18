Security Tightened In Bhubaneswar Amid Odisha Bandh Call By Farmers’ Body

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the Odisha Bandh call given by Naba Nirman Krushak Sangha over the alleged ragging-related suicide of BJB College student Ruchika Mohanty on July 19 (Tuesday), security was tightened at various locations in the State capital of Odisha.

As many as 12 platoons of police force have been deployed at multiple locations in the capital to thwart any untoward incident. Major areas like Vani Vihar, Rasulgarh, Palasuni, Khandagiri are Baramunda were placed under tight security.

Naba Nirman Krushak Sangha Convener Akshay Kumar has given an Odisha Bandh call over the alleged ragging-related suicide of BJB College student Ruchika Mohanty.

In this connection, the Home Department issued an advisory to various Government Departments, officials at Lok Seva Bhavan and the Kharavela Bhavan, to be on alert.

“It is apprehended that they may stop vehicular traffic, rail traffic and close down business establishments and picket before Government Offices, Banks and Educational Institutions etc,” the advisory stated.

Government employees have been asked to enter Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and in the Heads of Department Building latest by 9.30 am.

Tomorrow, the front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am, and all passage will be regulated through the rear gate.