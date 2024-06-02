Security Tightened For Maintaining Law & Order In Odisha During Counting Of EVMs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Sunday said that 95 companies of CPF will be deployed in the state during the counting of EVMs on June 4 and maintenance of the law and order.

A record number of 185 CPF companies were deployed in Odisha during the four-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

After the completion of the elections, 25 companies of CPF were retained for deployment at the EVM strongroom and counting center. Now, an additional 70 companies of CPF have been retained in the state to maintain the law and order situation after the elections, Dhal said.