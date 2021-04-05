Security personnel were attacked from three sides: Sources

Raipur: The security forces were ambushed by Maoist guerrillas in Chhattisgarh was the result of a faulty intelligence, according to sources.

Nearly 2,000 personnel drawn from six camps, the CRPF’s specialized jungle warfare unit CoBRA, a unit of its Bastariya Battalion and the District Reserve Guard were deployed to intercept the red rebels.

Hidma, in his early 30s, carries a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh and is a homegrown Maoist. He is suspected to be behind several such attacks, including the one on March 11 in Sukma in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed in action.

Reports said nearly 400 Maoists encircled the security personnel from three sides. A fierce gun battle ensued in the jungle. The forces suffered huge losses due to ultras’ tactical advantage, officials said.

The gun battle left 22 personnel killed and over 30 severely injured. The Maoists looted some two dozen assault weapons from the forces.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh have, however, denied any intelligence failure. They said were it an intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said the operation was poorly designed and added that our jawans are not cannon fodder to be martyred at will.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who curtailed his poll campaign in Assam following the attack, said that the sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vein. Shah had discussed with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the grave matter.