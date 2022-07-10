Security Personnel Molests Woman Devotee During Bahuda Yatra In Puri; Video Goes Viral

Puri: A Security personnel, deployed in Bahuda Yatra in Puri was seen molesting a woman devotee during the return car festival of the Lords has gone rounds on various social media platforms.

In the video, that has gone viral, the security personnel can be seen molesting the woman devotee taking the advantage of the huge crowd.

While the identity of the security personnel is yet to be ascertained, his act has hurt the sentiments of the devotees and drawn sharp criticism from all corridors.