Kolkata: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has reached out to West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, regarding the hunger strike by junior doctors following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In their correspondence, the IMA emphasized the urgent need for government intervention. They urged the Chief Minister to address the junior doctors’ concerns as both a senior figure and the head of the state.

“The young doctors of Bengal have been engaged in a fast-unto-death for nearly a week. The Indian Medical Association endorses their legitimate demands and calls for your prompt action,” stated the IMA in the letter.

The letter further asserted that the West Bengal government has the full capacity to satisfy the demands, noting that a peaceful and secure environment is essential, not a luxury.

“The medical community across India is watching with concern and places its trust in your ability to protect these individuals. Should you require assistance, the Indian Medical Association is ready to provide support,” the letter continued.

The doctor in question is one of several leading the charge for justice for the deceased trainee doctor.

After a 42-day cessation of work, which ended on September 21 due to assurances from the state government, the junior doctors have resumed their protest. They initiated an indefinite fast at Dorina Crossing, Dharmatala, in central Kolkata, alleging that their demands have gone unmet by the government.

