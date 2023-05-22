Security Heightened In Srinagar As J&K Is Set To Host Its 1st G20 Meet From Today

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir will on Monday begin hosting its first G20 meeting in the valley which will run for three days from May 22 to May 24. This will be the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting that will take place under India’s presidency this year. Security measures have been heightened in Srinagar due to the meet as many delegates are set to take part in the discussions here.

The route starting from Srinagar airport to Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), which is the venue of the meeting, has been given a massive makeover with the G20 logo painted on the walls. In addition to this, there were also hoardings installed to welcome the delegates, said the officials.

Under its presidency, India has so far held 118 meetings in various parts of the country so far, the G20 chief coordinator, Harshvardhan Shringla, told reporters ahead of the meeting.