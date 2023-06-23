Security Guard Stabs Receptionist To Death In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A young girl, who working at a private company as a receptionist, was stabbed to death by the security guard in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Baijayanti Sahu (20) of Naugaon in Jagatsinghpur district. The police have seized the body and arrested the accused Ramesh Barik of Aul in Kendrapada district.

The arrested accused was working as a security guard in the same company. The police are interrogating him to ascertain the actual motive behind the murder.

According to the information, Baijayanti had joined a Fire and Safety Agency as a receptionist in GGP Colony of Mancheswar police station area. Ramesh, who was previously working there as a security guard, asked her to abstain from working there. However, she continued to work without paying heeds to his threats.

On the day of Rath Yatra, Baijayanti came to the office at 10 am. After some time Ramesh reached there and suddenly took out a knife from his waist and attacked Baijayanti.

Ramesh chased her inside the office and stabbed her three or four times in the stomach. In the meanwhile, the other employees ran out of the office in fear. After stabbing Baijayanti, accused Ramesh fled the spot.

On receiving information, Mancheswar police reached the scene and admitted her to a private hospital. Later, she was transferred to Cuttack SCB MCH. However, she succumbed to the fatal injuries while undergoing treatment on Thursday night.

Last night, the family member brought the dead body in an ambulance and staged a protest in front of the Mancheswar police station. The tense situation calmed down after the police promised to arrest the accused immediately.

During the night, a police team chased the accused Ramesh and arrested him from Kendrapada in the morning. However, the police are investigating the reason behind the murder.

According to the police, Ramesh had a monetary dispute with a woman working as receptionist in the firm. After she left the job, Baijayanti joined the post. However, Ramesh was not letting anyone to join the post and attacked Baijayanti after she did not pay heed to his threats and continued the job.