Security Guard Dies Of Suffocation, Another Critical in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A security guard died of suffocation likely after inhaling poisonous gas emanating from a mosquito coil while a car driver is now in critical condition in Keonjhar.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Majhi (30) of Bardhana village under Baria police station while Sahadeva Mahanta (47) of Harichandanpur block Kumarnali village is critically ill.

According to information, Sahadev, a security guard, and Surendra, a car driver, were sleeping in the same room at Sirajuddin’s office on Sirajuddin Street when the incident took place.

Both were rescued in an unconscious state and admitted to Keonjhar DHH on Saturday. However, Sahadev passed away while undergoing treatment.

The police have seized the body and registered a case. The actual reason behind the death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives, the police said.