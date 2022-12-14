Security Guard Dies After ‘Fall’ From Lusail Stadium’s 8th Floor During FIFA WC Duty: Report

Amid the controversial deaths of at least three journalists in Qatar in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, a Kenyan security guard has reportedly passed away due to fatal injuries he suffered after falling from the 8th floor of Qatar’s Lusail Stadium while on duty, reported CNN.

According to the CNN report, the security guard, John Njue Kibue (24), fell from the 8th floor of Lusail Stadium while on duty,. He later died in hospital, his family and officials confirmed.

Further , the CNN report stated that the medical certificate from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hamad General Hospital in Doha where Kibue was admitted, said that he had “severe head injury, facial fractures and pelvic fractures”.

Organisers of the World Cup – the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy – in a statement said: “We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days.”

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time. Qatar’s tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation,” it added. The World Cup organisers said that they will ensure his family receive all outstanding dues owed.

The security guard fell unconscious after the incident and didn’t regain consciousness. His breathing was also machine-assisted. Kibue’s family, however, said that his Qatari employer, Al Sraiya Security Services, did not explain how he fell. “They did not reveal any of the circumstances surrounding his death. We want justice. We want to know what caused his death. They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information,” Wanjiru said.

Al Sraiya Security Services has so far declined any comment, CNN reported.