In a significant operation along the Dantewada-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh, security forces neutralized 30 Maoists on Friday.

Dantewada’s Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Rai, has reported that around 30 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight.

A gunfight broke out around 1 PM in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages, situated on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border, amid an anti-Naxal operation by a joint security force, as stated by the Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Sundarraj P, to the press.

The joint operation, which involved the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Cobra Battalion, was launched based on intelligence reports of Maoist presence in the area.

During the operation, AK-47s, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and other automatic weapons were recovered. This operation, carried out in a strategic location, represents a significant achievement in the state’s efforts against Naxalism.

A senior police official mentioned that they are currently verifying the identities of the deceased and assessing the impact of the operation.

The encounter occurred in the dense forests of Abujhmad, a well-known Maoist stronghold. Officials reported a fierce exchange of gunfire before security personnel recovered seven bodies of the insurgents and a cache of arms.

