Security Forces, Maoists Exchange Fire In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: An exchange of fire is underway between Maoists and security personnel near Odisha- Chattisgarh border in Malkangiri.

Acting on a tip-off about the camp and presence of the Maoists, the security forces carried out a combing operation at Tulasi Hills area.

The Maoists opened fire at the security forces, following which the security forces retaliated.

Till last reports came in, the exchange of fire was underway.

Three days back, security personnel had killed 3 Maoists in the area.