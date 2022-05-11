Security Forces, Maoists Exchange Fire In Bolangir Forest

Bolangir: An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists on Wednesday morning during a combing operation in Chhatardanda forests near Kadalipali village in Bolangir district.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Red Rebels in the area, security forces launched a search and combing operation. During the operation, the Maoists opened fire on the security forces triggering a gunfight.

More details awaited.