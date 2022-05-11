Exchange Fire
State

Security Forces, Maoists Exchange Fire In Bolangir Forest

By Pragativadi News Service
22

Bolangir: An exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists on Wednesday morning during a combing operation in Chhatardanda forests near Kadalipali village in Bolangir district.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Red Rebels in the area, security forces launched a search and combing operation. During the operation, the Maoists opened fire on the security forces triggering a gunfight.

 

 

 

More details awaited.

Pragativadi News Service 3524 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking