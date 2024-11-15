Bijapur: In a decisive move against Naxal activities, security forces demolished memorials built by Naxals to honour their deceased comrades during an anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, near the Odisha border.

The operation was conducted on Friday following a tip-off about the movement of Naxal operatives in the area.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a joint team of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Chhattisgarh police launched a sudden raid, targeting the memorials erected by the Naxals. These monuments, which were intended to commemorate fallen Naxal fighters, were seen as symbols of the Naxals’ influence in the region.

The operation aimed to dismantle the structures and send a strong message to the Naxal groups operating in the area. The security forces successfully demolished the memorials, thereby disrupting the Naxals’ efforts to maintain their presence and morale among their ranks.

Chhattisgarh is one of the states most affected by Naxal activities, with the ultras establishing bases in the forested and hilly regions.

The security forces have been conducting continuous operations to penetrate deep into these Naxal strongholds. The demolition of the memorials is part of a broader strategy to weaken the Naxal infrastructure and diminish their influence in the region.