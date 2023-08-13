Security checking intensified in Bhubaneswar ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has intensified security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. A massive blocking and checking was carried out on Saturday night at multiple locations in Bhubaneswar.

Patrolling was intensified with regular blocking at 26 entry and exit points in the Smart City. Senior Police officials informed that the special drive was launched at several places including Cuttack Road, Nandankanan road, Janpath, Puri Bypass, Khandagiri, Bharatpur and other prominent locations under different police station limits.

As per reports, 60 teams comprising 400 constables and other senior officers of the Commissionerate Police carried out the special drive ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar.