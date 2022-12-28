Security Beefed Up In J&K After 4 Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Encounter

New Delhi: Jammu region’s security forces have been placed on high alert, particularly along the highway after the deaths of four heavily armed militants on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI quoting official sources.

Security measures have been beefed up in the border regions and the counter-infiltration grid has been placed on high alert, they said.

A “chance encounter” with security personnel early on Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of four terrorists travelling in a truck from Pakistan to Kashmir. Seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols, and a lot of ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists.

They stated that the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir has strict security measures in place and vehicles are being inspected to guarantee complete safety.

They stated that security checkpoints on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway have increased vigilance and are checking vehicles, particularly trucks.

All border areas’ entry points to Jammu have been monitored, and vehicles entering the city are thoroughly inspected.