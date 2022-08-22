Security beefed up at Singhu, Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers’ protest at Jantar Mantar today

New Delhi : Ahead of the call by farmers to protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police on Monday beefed up the security forces at the Singhu border and Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Delhi Police has increased the security forces and barricaded the Singhu border which is located in North-West Delhi and Ghazipur border which is located on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Farmers will hold protests at Jantar Mantar against unemployment.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of farmers – had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) to press for their pending demands.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.