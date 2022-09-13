Secunderabad Fire Mishap: Police Case Registered Against Building Owner

Hyderabad: Police here have registered a case against the owner of the building, where a fire broke out last night.

Eight people were killed and several others injured in the fire mishap that broke out at an electric scooter showroom and spread to a hotel on the upper floors of the multi-storeyed building in Telangana’s Secunderabad.

Officials said the fire broke out at the electric scooter showroom on the ground floor of the building, and soon spread upwards to Hotel Ruby Pride, where at least 25 guests were staying.