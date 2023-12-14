Section Officer Caught Taking Bribe in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today apprehended a Section Officer working at the office of the Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Bhubaneswar while he was receiving a bribe.

The antigraft sleuths caught the accused officer Subhakanta Swain while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8,000 from a complainant for processing the application of his brother and issuance of the contractor license.

Following the trap, the vigilance has launched simultaneous searches at three locations of the accused from a DA angle. Further, Rs.14990 has been recovered from his office drawer and Rs.5500 from his search so far.

Vigilance has registered a case against Sri Swain under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018. Further investigation into the matter is underway.