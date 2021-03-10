Section-144 To Be Imposed At Dhabaleswar Pitha During Maha Shivratri

Cuttack: The district administration of Cuttack has decided to enforce prohibitory order under Section-144 at Dhabaleswar shrine in the district in view of Maha Shivratri scheduled to be observed tomorrow.

The decision to impose the prohibitory has been taken to prevent the possible spread and resurgence of COVID-19 infection during the festival that witnesses a mass gathering every year.

As per reports, the prohibitory order will come into effect from March 11 and will remain in force till 6 AM of March 12.