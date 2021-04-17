Section 144 In Twin City

Bhubaneswar: Prohibitory orders (curfew) under Section-144 of CrPC will be clamped in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar during the night curfew (9 PM to 5 AM) from Saturday, informed Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

During the period, people will not be allowed to travel without a valid reason. All establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain closed. This, however, will not apply to those offering essential services.

It is pertinent to mention here that night curfew restrictions will come into effect in all urban areas across the State including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from tonight. Apart from this, weekend shutdown has also begun in 10 districts- Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri.