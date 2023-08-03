Section 144 in Singhanatha Temple & Maa Bhattarika Pitha

Cuttack: In view of public gathering to see floodwater at Maa Bhattarika Temple situated on the bank of Mahanadi River in Cuttack district, local authorities imposed section 144 around the shrine preventing entry of locals into the area.

Section 144 under CrPC will be in force around the Bhattarika Temple, as per the order by Baramba Executive Magistrate.

The prohibitory order came to avoid untoward incident at the shrine, which has been covered with floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the servitors have relocated the idol of Maa Bhattarika from the sanctum sanctorum after the floodwaters inundated the temple.