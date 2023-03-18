Section 144 Imposed, Hearing Venue Shifted as Imran Khan Departs for Islamabad

Islamabad: The Islamabad administration made strict security arrangements as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan left for the capital from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He is scheduled to appear before a court in the Toshakhana case today.

The administration, in order to avoid any untoward incident, shifted the hearing of the Toshakhana reference case to the judicial complex from the Islamabad district and sessions court following a notification from the chief commissioner’s office to transfer the court.

The former prime minister will appear in Court No. 1 of the Judicial Complex in G-11/4 instead of the district and sessions court in Sector F-8. The plea to transfer the court was cancelled by additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal but the chief commissioner used discretionary powers to transfer the court.

Section 144 was imposed in the capital and the administration has banned public gatherings.

The Lahore High Court on Friday granted protective bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in nine cases. Of these nine cases, eight were related to terrorism charges and one was a civil case.

Five of the nine cases were registered in Islamabad and the rest were lodged in Lahore.

