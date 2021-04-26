Section 144 Imposed At Angul’s Hingula Temple

Angul: The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

Following this, the Angul district administration has imposed Section-144 in and around Hingula temple at Gopalprashad village in Talcher of Angul district today.

The prohibitory order has been imposed to prevent spread of Covid-19 during Hingul jatra.

With this, the devotees are now restricted from gathering at the premises of the shrine and the place of manifestation of the Goddess at Hingula High School ground.

No business stalls and cultural functions are allowed within the festival.

However, the common rituals of the festival will be performed abiding Covid-19 protocols. The servitors and temple associates are only allowed to the Yatra ground to perform the daily schedules.