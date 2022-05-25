Section-144 Imposed As Andhra Minister’s House Set On Fire After District Is Renamed

Amalapuram: A mob of angry protesters in Andhra Pradesh’s Amalapuram town set state Transport Minister P Viswarup’s house on fire on Tuesday over proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A police vehicle and an educational institution’s bus were also set on fire. Several policemen were injured by the stones thrown by the protesters.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of five or more members, have been imposed in Amalapuram. Also, 500 additional policemen have been summoned from surrounding districts.

State Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said instead of feeling proud about inclusion of BR Ambedkar name, anti-social elements were inciting violence, even setting on fire a private school bus.

The Minister alleged that some political parties and anti-social elements apparently instigated the arson.