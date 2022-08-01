Section 144 Extended In Karnataka’s Mangaluru

Bengaluru: The government here on Sunday extended Section 144 for two more days till August 15 in Mangaluru.

The order came amid the prevailing tensions in the district, which erupted after three brutal murders here in the last 10 days.

“Section 144 has already been extended till August 6 in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction. Additional restrictions i.e. early closure of shops at 6 pm is also imposed in the entire district for next two days,” said Dr Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

He also said that the liquor ban will also continue throughout the district for next two days.

Earlier the restrictions were to remain in force till August 1.