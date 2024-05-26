



Nayagarh: Section 144 clamped till 6 pm today in Ranpur NAC by the administration apprehending poll violence. This has prohibited gathering of more than five persons as part of its extensive bandobast plan for smooth conduct of polls on Saturday.



Reportedly, all complaints regarding violations of the model code of conduct have been addressed and disposed of. People who had threatened to boycott the polls, have been convinced to participate in the election after discussion with the district administration.