Section 144 Clamped In Joda After Groups Clash

Keonjhar: The district administration in Keonjhar’s Joda area has clamped Section 144 following the tension between two groups saw many injured from both the factions on Monday.
As per reports, a religious group which conducted an Akhada procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday sought permission to carry religious flags to a Hanuman temple in the ward – 4 of the town. The permission was denied by the police.
Aggrieved over it, the local Hindus proceeded towards the Hanuman temple with flags which was checked midway by a handful of Muslims. Following this, a communal clash erupted on the spot and both sides pelted stones and glass bottles in front of the police and administrative officials.
Police resorted to a lathi charge and imposed prohibitive orders to control the riot.
Anticipating further untoward situations, the Keonjhar district administration imposed Section 144 in the Joda town till further order.
Security in and around Joda town has been fortified to avert further tension in the area.