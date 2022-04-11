Section 144 Clamped In Joda After Groups Clash

Keonjhar: The district administration in Keonjhar’s Joda area has clamped Section 144 following the tension between two groups saw many injured from both the factions on Monday.

As per reports, a religious group which conducted an Akhada procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday sought permission to carry religious flags to a Hanuman temple in the ward – 4 of the town. The permission was denied by the police.

Aggrieved over it, the local Hindus proceeded towards the Hanuman temple with flags which was checked midway by a handful of Muslims. Following this, a communal clash erupted on the spot and both sides pelted stones and glass bottles in front of the police and administrative officials.

Police resorted to a lathi charge and imposed prohibitive orders to control the riot.

Anticipating further untoward situations, the Keonjhar district administration imposed Section 144 in the Joda town till further order.