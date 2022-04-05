State

Section 144 clamped in Dhamnagar NAC

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhadrak: In ab bid to prevent any kind of unrest in the area during the counting of votes, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in the Dhamnagar notified area council (NAC) in Bhadrak.

The prohibitory order will remain in force from 9 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Thursday. The repolling in the Dhamnagar NAC concluded on Tuesday.

Keeping in mind the incidents of poll violence in Dhamnagar in recent times, the prohibitory orders were enforced with an intention of maintaining peace during the vote-counting in the NAC.

The sub-collector said that voting was conducted peacefully in six booths in the area. Meanwhile, a total of 72% voter turnout was recorded after the repolling.

