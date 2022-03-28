Section 144 Clamped At Baruni Ghat In Jajpur

Jajpur: Jajpur district administration clamped Section 144 at Baruni ghat to prevent the holy dip ahead of the Baruni mahasnana.

Jajpur Sub-Collector issued an order on Monday in this connection that read, this year Baruni snana at the Baruni ghat is prohibited as the construction of a barrage is under progress at the holy spot.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the Baruni dip in Odisha’s Jajpur at the Barunighat during the Baruni fortnight is considered a miniature Mahakumbha Mela since thousands of visitors congregate here to dedicate diyas and Pindas for the favour of their ancestors.

At the same time, it is believed that a holy dip at the Baruni ghat washes away the sin committed by a common man.