Section 144 Clamped Around Baladevjew Temple

Kendrapara: The Kendrapara district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC for the smooth conduct of SnanaYatra (divine bathing rituals of the holy trinity) at the Baladevjew temple today.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC outside the temple premises and RathDanda will remain in force from 7 pm of Wednesday till 6 am of June 26.

In view of the Covid pandemic, decision has been taken to conduct the ceremonial bath of Lord Jagannath and his siblings without public participation to prevent the spread of infection.