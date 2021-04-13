Section 144 At Budhi Thakurani Temple As Servitors Test Corona Positive

Ganjam: While two priests of Buddhi Thakurani temple tested positive for Covid-19 recently, the Ganjam district administration clamped Section 144 during the ‘Ghata’ procession here.

The administration has sealed the route from Buddhi Thakurani temple to Desibehera Street as it banned public congregations in front of the temple.

Besides, stringent action will be taken against the persons violating the prohibitory order, the administration said.

The administration has alerted the public and spread awareness. The area around the temple has been declared a containment zone.