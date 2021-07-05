Secret ‘Khali Lagi’ Ritual Of Deities At Puri Jagannath Temple Today

Puri: After falling sick following Snana yatra, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be treated with a secret ‘Khali Lagi’ ritual today.

‘Khali Lagi’ is a secret ritual of the deities at Srimandir. It is held t Bhoga Mandap No. 2 after closure of the Jay Bijay entrance of the temple.

The deities are in Anabasara Gruha since June 24, after they took an excessive bath on the Snanapurnima Jatra on their divine altar.

As per the Madala almanac, the chronicle of Shri Jagannath cult, Khalilagi Niti is performed on the eleventh day of Anabasara Basa. A soft, white pulp-like paste prepared from white grains and aromatic sandal is massaged in the Srianga of lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and goddess Subhadra in the dusk as one of the Gupta Sevas.

Following this, the trinity will be provided Modaka, a herbal supplement prepared from medicated fruits, flowers, and roots before the Pahada.

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra’s (Holy Trinity) Rath Yatra rituals are being held in a restricted environment, which has no access to their devotees. While, some of these are closed door rituals, the majority ones that are open to the public have been a low-key, discreet affair this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.