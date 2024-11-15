Bhubaneswar: In a significant step for tiger conservation, a tigress named Jinat from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has been successfully relocated to the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha. This relocation is part of the Odisha State Government’s ambitious tiger relocation project aimed at enhancing the genetic diversity of the tiger population in Similipal.

Jinat was released into a soft enclosure in the Mayurbhanj district today. This follows the earlier relocation of another tigress, Jamuna, who was brought to Similipal in October. Both tigresses have been radio-collared to monitor their movements and ensure their safety.

The relocation project, approved by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), aims to introduce new bloodlines and reduce the risks associated with inbreeding among the existing tiger population in Similipal. The Forest Department has prepared a detailed project report to bring six tigers from the Central India landscape to supplement the big cat population in Similipal, which currently has around 27 tigers and 12 cubs.

Jinat will remain in the soft enclosure for about one to two weeks before being released into the wild. This period will allow her to adapt to her new surroundings and reduce stress. The authorities are hopeful that this initiative will significantly contribute to the conservation efforts and ensure a healthy tiger population in the reserve.