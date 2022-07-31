Second, special OJEE tentative dates announced

Bhubaneswar: The second/special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) for B.Tech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE- Tech (B.Sc), MBA, MCA and M. Pharma is likely to be held in the last week of August or first week of September.

As per the official OJEE notification, the entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses mentioned above.

The filling up of online applications through OJEE website will start from August 1 and the closing date is August 7, 2022.

“The results (ranks) of second/special OJEE shall be used for allotment only for the vacant seats left after first phase counselling,” OJEE notice read.

The candidates, who have appeared and have rank in JEE Main 2022 (for B.Tech) or OJEE 2022 (for other courses), are not required to appear the second/special OJEE. The candidates from outside state are not eligible for admission in government colleges, but they are eligible for admission in private colleges.Interested candidates can get more details from the official websites- www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com.