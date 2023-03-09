Second phase of Odisha Assembly Budget Session Today

Bhubaneswar: The second phase of the Odisha Assembly budget session will begin on Friday. In this phase, there are important working days such as the presentation of the budget of various departments and approval of expenditure.

According to the schedule, the expenditure of various departments will be presented in the House from the 13th to the 29th of March. Then on 31st March, the bill for approval of expenditure will be presented in the House.

However, like the first phase, in the second phase as well, it is expected that the House will witness pandemonium as the opposition is planning to corner the government on various issues. Similarly, the ruling party can also make the issue of negligence by the Centre its shield.

Notably, the current budget session started on 21st February and is scheduled to continue till 6th April. In the first phase of the current session, the House was abuzz with issues such as an investigation into the murder of state health minister Naba Das, farmer suicide, corruption in the housing scheme, etc.

In the first phase, along with the speech of the Governor, the full budget for the financial year 2023-24 has also been presented in the House.