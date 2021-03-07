Second Part Of Parliament’s Budget Session From Tomorrow

New Delhi: The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence tomorrow and will conclude on the 8th of next month.

Keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 AM to 2 PM while Lok Sabha will function between 4 PM to 9 PM.

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get the various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals.

Besides these mandatory agendas, the government has listed various bills for passage in the session which concludes on April 8.

Some of the bills listed by the government include the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill,Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Crypto currency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

The first part of the Budget session started on January 29 with the President’s address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.

The Union Budget was tabled on February 1.

Thereafter, House proceedings were washed out for four consecutive days over the opposition’s demand for separate discussion on farm issues. To compensate the session’s lost time, the House sat till midnight for several days.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on 12th February and the Lok Sabha next day for recess.