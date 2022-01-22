Second In-Person Quad Meet May Be Held In First Half Of 2022: Report

New Delhi: Japan has expressed its willingness to host an in-person summit of the Quad countries in the first half of the year.

During virtual talks with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his intention to host the Japan-Australia-India-U.S. (QUAD) Summit Meeting in Japan in the first half of this year by inviting President Biden to Japan, to which President Biden expressed his support.

Both the leaders shared the intention to coordinate closely under the strong Japan-US Alliance and to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries including India toward realizing a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

The first in-person meeting of the leaders of the Quad countries was held in the fall of 2021 in the US.

The sides discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, infrastructure projects, climate change, cooperation in space and cyberspace, and student exchanges.