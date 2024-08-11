Second gender-row boxer Lin Yu Ting wins Olympic gold after Imane Khelif

Paris: Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting won her 2024 Paris Olympics women’s boxing final on Saturday in style, ensuring that the two fighters at the centre of a major gender controversy both take home gold.

A day after Algeria’s Imane Khelif clinched gold at 66kg, Lin sobbed on the podium having claimed the 57kg crown with a unanimous points decision win over Poland’s Julia Szeremeta.

Lin bowed to all four sides of the arena, before kneeling down and banging the canvas with her fists.

During the medal ceremony, the 28-year-old was initially composed, before breaking down in tears as she stood atop the podium.