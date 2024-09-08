Puri: Puri Heritage Walks (PHW) group conducted its second walk today in the holy city and more than 30 participants visited Yajnya Nrusingha Temple, Indradyumna Sarovar and Siddha Mahavir Temple among others and knew about their legends and stories associated with the shrines.

The participants assembled at Sri Gundicha Temple in the morning and after bowing before Mundia Maraa Patita Pavana and Mundia Maraa Mahavir (present near the walls of Sri Gundicha Temple), proceeded to Yajnya Nrusingha Temple. Then after the darshan of the deities, heritage expert Sidharth Acharya narrated about the importance of Nrusingha Upasana in Jagannath Culture and historical as well as architectural aspects of Yajnya Nrusingha Temple.

He also spoke about the heritage and legends associated with the Indradyumna Sarovar, Neelakantheswar Temple, Gopinath Temple and Siddha Mahavir Temple. After that heritage expert Ashoka Nayak spoke about the importance of Pancha Tirtha in Puri and the role of Indradyumna Sarovar in it. Then the group visited Indradyumna Sarovar, Neelakantheswar Temple and Gopinath Temple. There they were briefed about the iconography and after that proceeded towards Siddha Mahavir Temple. At the Siddha Mahavir Temple the group had a darshan of Sri Siddha Mahavir and saw various ancient sculptures present therein. After that the group visited heritage expert Dr. Krushna Chandra Mishra’s residence which was nearby and assembled at the Mrutyunjay Temple present inside the premises to listen to his talk on Indian heritage and sculptures of Sri Jagannath Temple.

After the conclusion of Mishra’s talk he was felicitated by heritage expert and advisor of PHW Debi Prasanna Nanda, conveners Sanjay Kumar Baral, Biswaranjan Dehury and Dr Kumar Aurojyoti.

The participants included heritage enthusiasts from Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack amongst whom were Chunara servitor Dr. Sarat Kumar Mohanty and cuisine author Ritu Pattanaik. The walk concluded with prasad sevan at the Siddha Mahavir Temple premise.