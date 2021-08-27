Second Edition Of Odisha Skills 2021 Concludes; Mission 2-3-4 For Shanghai 2022

Bhubaneswar: The two-day second edition of State-level Odisha Skills Competition-2021 valedictory ceremony was held in World Skill Centre, Bhubaneswar. “Odisha Skills 2021 is a platform for our youth to hone their talent and display their skills, to be World’s Best,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while congratulating the winners of Odisha skills 2021. He said this is the time to upgrade our aim to Mission 2-3-4 for Shanghai 2022, that is 2 gold 3 silver and 4 bronze from our previous Mission 1-2-3 set for World Skill Competition Kazan-2019.

Addressing the august gathering, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi said, “Odisha Skills 2021 is a platform of self-confidence. It is a place for ordinary people to rise to extraordinary heights of achievement.”

On this occasion the Minister for Skill Development & Technical Education, Premananda Nayak said that “Odisha has a glorious past of skilled workmanship, of late trainees Skilled In Odisha have created a niche for themselves by winning medals at both national and international levels. India got her first-ever Gold from World Skill Competition through S Aswath Narayan, from Odisha. I am sure the finalists here at Odisha Skills 2021 will surely take his legacy forward by bringing laurels to the state and India.”

While congratulating the winners Principal Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education, Hemant Sharma said, “Our aim is to meet the aspirations of the youth. Skill competition provide the skilled youth of our State to showcase their expertise and skill and prepare them for competing at the global level.”

“The State level competition was a hunt for talent to represent Odisha in the upcoming Regional and National level Competition said Director DTE&T cum CEO OSDA”, said Reghu G.

A total number of 397 candidates were selected throughout the State for state-level competition for 41 Skills. The state-level skill competition was held on 26th August in 15 different institutes of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack due to the COVID situation.

There were around 50 juries invited from all over India in different skills to evaluate the competition in a smooth manner. The Odisha Skills winners will participate in Regional followed by National Skill Competition. The national champions will represent India in the global World Skills competition in Shanghai, China in 2022.

All the 133 winners received their certificate and award from the dignitaries. Among others Additional Secretary, Sudarsan Panda, Additional Secretary, Pinaki Pattanaik, Joint Secretary, Ajay Kumar Nayak, Joint Secretary, Smt. Renuprava Nayak, Officials from ADB, NSDC, and SD&TE department were present.