Second Corona Wave: Odisha Chief Secy Urges Collectors, SPs To Stay Alert

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra has urged the District Collectors and SPs to ensure that the second Corona wave does not spread rapidly.

Mohapatra while interacting with them through video conferencing on Friday said using of masks and maintaining social distancing should be mandatory and added that markets and public places must not be overcrowded to help spread the dreaded virus.

Addressing the officials, the Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said the PRI members including Sarpanches and ward members must work in unison to contain the virus.

He urged them to use loudspeakers to create awareness among the villagers and added that the defaulters must be taken to task.

Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra dwelt up RT-PCR test and stressed that those who have landed from foreign countries must remain in home quarantine.

Those who are coming from Kerala, Punjab and Maharashtra they are infected with the disease and therefore they must be put in home quarantine.

Those entering through Biju Patnaik airport and Jharsuguda airport and railway stations have to undergo thermal screening if required.