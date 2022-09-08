Second Canada stabbings suspect dead after arrest: Police

Canada: The suspect in a stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say.

Police said Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody on a highway in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed chase.

Footage from the scene showed a white SUV run off the road and surrounded by police cruisers near Rosthern town.

Ten victims remain in hospital, three of them in a critical condition.

“This evening our province is breathing a collective sigh of relief,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference on Wednesday night.

She said police had received a report earlier in the day of Sanderson stealing a vehicle from outside a property. The householder was not injured during the theft.

Shortly after his arrest, Sanderson went into “medical distress” and was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, where he was pronounced dead, she added. She did not provide further details, saying his cause of death would be for a post-mortem examination to determine.

An unnamed official earlier told local media that Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries.