SEC Seeks Report On Auction Of Sarpanch Post

Bolangir: The State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha, has sought a factual report into the alleged auction of the Sarpanch post at Bilaisarda panchayat under Puintala block of the district.

Following a media report on the alleged auction of the Sarpanch post for Rs 44.1 lakh, SEC Secretary RN Sahu, in a letter to Bolangir Collector Chanchal Rana on Monday, asked him to submit a factual report of the incident by 5 PM of Tuesday.

Residents of Bileisarda village under Puintala block of Bolangir district on Monday ‘auctioned’ the post of the Sarpanch and pledged to elect the highest bidder when the election takes place.

According to sources, the bidding venue was organised by residents of three villages- Bandanakata, Kasurpali and Bileisarda- at the village Jagannath temple and other bidders were in the fray.

Finally, Sarpanch candidate Sushant Kumar Chhatria turned out to be the highest bidder with Rs 44,10,000.